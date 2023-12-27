Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1008951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Galusha                             

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2023 @ 1738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mowrey Road, Jamaica VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: William Staats                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/26/2023 at 1738 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence on Mowrey Road in the town of Jamaica. Subsequent investigation revealed William Staats had unlawfully entered a residence, caused damage and had placed a person in fear of serious bodily injury or death.

 

Staats was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks. Staats was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 12/27/2023 at 1230 hour.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/27/2023 @ 1230          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

