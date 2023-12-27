Westminster Barracks / Multiple Offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1008951
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/26/2023 @ 1738 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mowrey Road, Jamaica VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: William Staats
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/26/2023 at 1738 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence on Mowrey Road in the town of Jamaica. Subsequent investigation revealed William Staats had unlawfully entered a residence, caused damage and had placed a person in fear of serious bodily injury or death.
Staats was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks. Staats was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 12/27/2023 at 1230 hour.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2023 @ 1230
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.