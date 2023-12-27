Westminster Barracks / Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B1008951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2023 @ 1738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mowrey Road, Jamaica VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: William Staats

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/26/2023 at 1738 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence on Mowrey Road in the town of Jamaica. Subsequent investigation revealed William Staats had unlawfully entered a residence, caused damage and had placed a person in fear of serious bodily injury or death.

Staats was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks. Staats was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 12/27/2023 at 1230 hour.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2023 @ 1230

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

