University of South Florida, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management Dean Prof. Dr. Cihan Çobanoğlu Meets with EMU Faculty of Tourism Students

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism brought together its students with Prof. Dr. Cihan Çobanoğlu, a leading academician in the field of Tourism and Hospitality Technologies. Prof. Dr. Cihan Çobanoğlu, the Dean of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of South Florida, Director of the M3 Lodging Technology Center, and also holding the title of 'McKibbon Hospitality Professor,' participated in the EMU Faculty of Tourism, Distant Education Master's Program in Hotel Management course as a guest speaker.

During the event hosted by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seden Doğan, the instructor for the Tourism 4.0 course, Prof. Dr. Çobanoğlu delivered an inspiring and informative presentation within the scope of the guest lecture. Dean of EMU Faculty of Tourism Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren extended his gratitude to Prof. Dr. Çobanoğlu for the valuable insights, experience, and time shared with the students. He also shared his thoughts on the significant benefits that the event provided to the faculty and students.

Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren emphasized that Prof. Dr. Cihan Çobanoğlu's impressive presentation and knowledge-sharing offered students an opportunity to get closer to the current developments in the tourism and hospitality technology field. Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren highlighted that through this interactive experience, students gained a deeper understanding of innovations in the industry. Prof. Dr. Öztüren also noted that Prof. Dr. Çobanoğlu's leadership position in the field and the success achieved in his career inspired the students, emphasizing the critical role such events play in helping students reach their career goals.

