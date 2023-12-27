Flash News: OKX Wallet and OneKey Collaborate to Reward Users with Limited-Edition NFTs

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 27, 2023.



OKX Wallet and OneKey Collaborate to Reward Users with Limited-Edition NFTs



OKX Wallet and OneKey, a renowned provider of crypto hardware wallets, today announced their collaboration to offer users the chance to claim a limited-edition NFT, titled: 'OKX x Onekey Limited NFT.'

For the opportunity to claim the limited-edition NFT, users must complete various social media-related tasks, such as following OKX Web3 and OneKey on X (formerly known as Twitter) before January 15, 2024. A total of 300 NFTs are available for users who complete these tasks. More details on this campaign can be found here.



In addition, 200 extra NFTs will be airdropped to the wallet addresses (selected randomly) of users who have purchased the OKX-OneKey co-branded wallet.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center or read this campaign page.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

