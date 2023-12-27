Submit Release
TRANSFORMA TERMINATES MAC OPTION AND DIRECTOR RESIGNATION 

Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforma Resources Corporation (the “Company” or “Transforma”) announces that it has terminated, effective immediately, the MAC Property option agreement, announced on December 28, 2022. Accordingly, the MAC Property will revert to the optionor and Transforma will have no further involvement or obligations associated with the MAC Property.   Transforma has decided to focus on its 100% undivided interest in the Thunder Copper Property, located in southwestern British Columbia.

Transforma also announces that Kelly Funk has resigned as a director. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Funk for his insight and support during his term as a director.

About Transforma:

Transforma is a junior exploration company with a 100% undivided interest in its Thunder Copper Property. The project is situated in mining-friendly southwestern British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 
  
Carlos Lau, President and CEO  
Phone: (403) 402-8898
E-Mail: lau@telus.net 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


