SB838 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-12-26

WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to repeal 121.08 (4) (b) 1. and 3.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 121.08 (4) (b) (intro.) and 2.; to amend 115.7915 (4m) (f) 1. a., c., d., df. and dh., 118.60 (4d) (a), 118.60 (4d) (b) 1. a., b., c. and d., 121.07 (2) (b), 121.07 (2) (c) and 121.137 (2); and to create 115.7915 (1) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: reductions to state aid paid to school districts for payments made under parental choice programs and the Special Needs Scholarship Program. (FE)