SB845 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-12-26

WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to create 70.995 (2) (vb) and (vd), 71.07 (5n) (a) 9. d. and 71.28 (5n) (a) 9. d. of the statutes; Relating to: standard industrial classification codes for linen supply and industrial launderers and modifying the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

