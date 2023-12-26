WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to create 70.995 (2) (vb) and (vd), 71.07 (5n) (a) 9. d. and 71.28 (5n) (a) 9. d. of the statutes; Relating to: standard industrial classification codes for linen supply and industrial launderers and modifying the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb845
You just read:
SB845 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-12-26
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.