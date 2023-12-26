Submit Release
News Search

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,786 in the last 365 days.

SB850 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-12-26

WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to repeal 440.465 (1); and to amend 440.465 (title) and 440.465 (1m) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: local regulation of transportation network companies, their drivers, and the drivers' vehicles.

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb850

You just read:

SB850 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-12-26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more