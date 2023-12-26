WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to amend 450.11 (1); and to create 118.2915 and 448.03 (2) (qm) of the statutes; Relating to: the supply and use of short-acting bronchodilators on school premises or at a school-sponsored event.
Status: S - Education
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb854
SB854 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-12-26
