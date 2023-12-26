WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to amend 7.70 (3) (a), 7.70 (3) (c), 7.70 (5) (b), 7.75 (1), 9.01 (1) (ar) 3., 9.01 (6) (a), 9.01 (7) (b), 9.01 (9) (a) and 9.01 (9) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: compliance with the federal Electoral Count Reform Act.
Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb852
You just read:
SB852 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-12-26
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.