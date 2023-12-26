SB853 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-12-26

WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to amend 20.566 (1) (hp), 71.10 (5s) (d) 1., 71.10 (5s) (d) 4. and 71.10 (5s) (d) 5.; and to create 71.10 (5fn) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an individual income tax checkoff for donations to the Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial, Inc., and making an appropriation. (FE)