WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to amend 36.17 (1), 36.19, 36.21, 111.81 (7) (ar) and 111.81 (7) (at); and to create 36.13 of the statutes; Relating to: faculty tenure and probationary appointments at University of Wisconsin System institutions and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb857
You just read:
SB857 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-12-26
