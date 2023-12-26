SB859 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-12-26

WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to amend 15.01 (6) and 15.02 (3) (c) 1.; and to create 15.185 (6) and subchapter V of chapter 224 [precedes 224.101] of the statutes; Relating to: student loans for postsecondary education, requirements related to student loan servicers, creating an office of the student loan ombudsman in the Department of Financial Institutions, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)