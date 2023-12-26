Submit Release
SB860 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-12-26

WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to amend 20.866 (2) (td); and to create 13.48 (26m) and 281.61 (8) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: bonding for lead service line replacement and granting bonding authority. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations

