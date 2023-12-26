Submit Release
SB864 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-12-26

WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act to renumber and amend 175.37 (1); to amend 175.37 (title) and 175.37 (2); and to create 175.37 (1) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: containers or trigger locks provided at a firearm sale and providing a penalty.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

