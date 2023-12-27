Submit Release
Correction: Williston Barracks / DUI #1

The operator / accused was incorrect in a previous version of this release and has been corrected below.

VSP News Release-Incident 

  

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 23A1008408 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111 

  

DATE/TIME: December 26, 2023, at approximately 16:29 

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound / Williston Rest Area  

TOWN: Williston 

WEATHER: Cloudy 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1 

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Mikaila Rheaume

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT 

VIOLATION:  

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota 

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

INJURIES: None 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

  

On December 26th, 2023, at approximately 16:29 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that had crashed on I-89 Northbound at the Williston rest area in the town of Williston. Troopers alongside the Williston Fire Department made contact with the operator, Mikaila Rheaume (35) of St. Albans. While speaking with Rheaume, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Rheaume was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Rheaume was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 11th, 2024, at 0815 hours.  

  

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: January 11th, 2024, at 0830 Hours.  

COURT: Chittenden 

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT:  INCLUDED 

  

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 


Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov

 

