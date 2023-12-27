Correction: Williston Barracks / DUI #1
The operator / accused was incorrect in a previous version of this release and has been corrected below.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1008408
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 26, 2023, at approximately 16:29
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound / Williston Rest Area
TOWN: Williston
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Mikaila Rheaume
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 26th, 2023, at approximately 16:29 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that had crashed on I-89 Northbound at the Williston rest area in the town of Williston. Troopers alongside the Williston Fire Department made contact with the operator, Mikaila Rheaume (35) of St. Albans. While speaking with Rheaume, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Rheaume was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Rheaume was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 11th, 2024, at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 11th, 2024, at 0830 Hours.
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
Vermont State Police
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov