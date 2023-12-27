Correction: Williston Barracks / DUI #1

The operator / accused was incorrect in a previous version of this release and has been corrected below.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1008408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 26, 2023, at approximately 16:29

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound / Williston Rest Area

TOWN: Williston

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Mikaila Rheaume

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 26th, 2023, at approximately 16:29 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that had crashed on I-89 Northbound at the Williston rest area in the town of Williston. Troopers alongside the Williston Fire Department made contact with the operator, Mikaila Rheaume (35) of St. Albans. While speaking with Rheaume, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Rheaume was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Rheaume was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 11th, 2024, at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 11th, 2024, at 0830 Hours.

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



