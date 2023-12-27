PHILIPPINES, December 27 - Press Release

December 25, 2023 Amid the holiday season, Bong Go sends assistance to displaced workers in Garcia Hernandez in Bohol Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended aid to displaced workers from Garcia Hernandez in Bohol on Wednesday, December 20, as part of his efforts to support the country's economic recovery. In coordination with Board Member Tita Baja, Go's Malasakit Team held the distribution activity at the Garcia Hernandez Gymnasium where they gave away snacks and shirts to 195 displaced workers. The beneficiaries also qualified for temporary employment support from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) after completing DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. Go underscored the importance of safeguarding the welfare of marginalized workers, particularly those residing in rural areas who require improved economic prospects. Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420, filed by Go, proposes the establishment of a system designed to provide short-term employment opportunities for eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Within the DOLE, the suggested legislation envisions the creation of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). Should this bill be enacted, the primary aim of REAP would be to furnish temporary job opportunities to individuals meeting criteria related to economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. "Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," Go said in a video message. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, supported individuals requiring healthcare services. He advised them to seek assistance at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City and at Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay, where Malasakit Centers are ready to assist them in managing their medical expenses. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 aims to provide indigent Filipino patients with convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Go highlighted as well that necessary funds have been allocated to construct Super Health Centers in the municipalities of Buenavista, Candijay, Dauis, Sagbayan, Talibon, Antequera, Balilihan, Bien Unido, Carmen, Panglao, Tagbilaran City, and Ubay. These Super Health Centers aim to address the growing healthcare needs of communities and improve the provision of primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection. Through the collective efforts of DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 Super Health Centers in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies strategic areas where these centers will be built. As one of its principal sponsors and authors in the Senate, Go acknowledged the passage of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. Recently signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., RA 11959 aims to make specialized medical care more accessible to underserved rural regions. The law mandates the creation of Regional Specialty Centers within the current regional hospitals of the DOH, underscoring the government's dedication to improving healthcare accessibility nationwide. Still in line with his efforts to strengthen the province's health sector, Go also principally sponsored the passage of RA 11883 which converts GCGMH to Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alicia, Anda, Balilihan, Batuan, Buenavista, Danao, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Loay, Loon and Valencia; improvement of evacuation centers in Panglao, Anda, Balilihan, Carmen, Corella, Garcia-Hernandez and Valencia; installation of a water system in President Carlos P. Garcia; construction of the municipal slaughterhouse in Inabanga; and the acquisition and installation of solar-powered street lights in Getafe.