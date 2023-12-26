Suspects Sought After Business Robbed in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed a business in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

On Sunday, December 24, 2023, at approximately 8:02 p.m., the suspects entered a business and approached an employee. The suspects took two cash registers that contained money and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

