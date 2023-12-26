Man Killed and Suspect Sought in Southwest Shooting

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest D.C.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at approximately 4:25 a.m., First District officers responded to the 600 block of Maryland Avenue, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23208970