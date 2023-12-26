When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - December 26, 2023 - World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is recalling Melissa's Kimchi Hot 14 oz, because of mislabeling of allergen ingredient "Fish" was not listed in the ingredient panel within the allergen information panel. Food allergic reactions vary in severity from mild symptoms involving hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The affected Kimchi Hot 14 oz were isolated to 420 cases from Lot # 48528201, 420 cases from Lot # 48858701, 150 cases from 49003901 & 130 cases from 49003901-W0 product of USA.

This recall extends only to Sun International stores in Florida,, Brookshire Brothers stores in Texas, OK Produce - Grocery Outlet in California. The affected Melissa's Kimchi Hot 14oz were sold from bulk displays between the dates of December 15, 2023 through December 21, 2023.

The recall was as the result of an internal finding of an product artwork review by Melissa's Design/Artwork department which revealed that the printed artwork was mislabeled and did not have an allergen listing of "Fish". World Variety Produce, Inc. has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA, World Variety Produce, Inc. continues their investigation as to what caused the issue.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Kimchi Hot 14 oz listed above are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151 Monday through Friday between 6:00 am and 5:00 pm Pacific Standard Time.