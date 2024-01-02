Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group in Bend Oregon Welcomes Amanda Loshbaugh to the Team

Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group in Bend Oregon

Amanda joining our team is more than just an expansion; it's a reinforcement of our commitment to providing top-tier legal services throughout Oregon.” — John Gilroy

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its unwavering commitment to legal excellence throughout the state, Gilroy Napoli Short is renowned as a top-rated Oregon law firm. The Bend law office is delighted to announce the addition of Amanda Loshbaugh to its roster of local professionals, following her tenure at the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Amanda Loshbaugh joins the team with a rich background from her time at the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, where she gained substantial trial experience in prosecuting various person and property crimes. Her extensive legal knowledge and courtroom expertise make her an invaluable asset to the Gilroy Napoli Short team.

John Gilroy, a partner at Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, shared his excitement about Amanda’s appointment, saying, "Amanda joining our team is more than just an expansion; it's a reinforcement of our commitment to providing top-tier legal services throughout Oregon. We are exceptionally pleased to have someone with her expertise and dedication as part of our team. Her deep commitment to legal excellence and justice aligns perfectly with our firm’s ethos and will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success."

About Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group:

Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, with offices in key Oregon cities like Portland, Salem, Bend, Medford, and Hillsboro, stands as a beacon of comprehensive legal services. The firm specializes in various legal disciplines including criminal defense, dui defense, personal injury, employment discrimination, and more, establishing itself as a leader in delivering innovative legal solutions, maintaining high ethical standards, and providing client-centered service.

Members of the Oregon legal community, clients, and colleagues are warmly invited to welcome Amanda Loshbaugh as she begins her association with the Bend office of Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group. Her extensive experience and fervent dedication to justice are set to significantly enhance the firm's diverse legal services.

For further information about Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.gilroynapolishort.com. The Bend office is also reachable directly at 541-306-2990.