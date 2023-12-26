Denis Manturov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discuss Russian-Indian trade and economic cooperation

RUSSIA, December 26 - Denis Manturov in talks with Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov held talks with Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as part of a meeting with the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation. The event took place at the International RUSSIA EXPO at VDNKh.

The ministers discussed current issues of cooperation in the trade, investment, finance, banking, transport and logistics areas, as well as in energy and food security. They focused on promoting priority projects of industrial cooperation.

“Our trade and economic ties have made rapid progress in the past few years despite the challenges faced by our countries. There is no doubt that Russian-Indian trade will surpass the landmark of $50 billion and establish a new historical record,” noted Denis Manturov.

Following the talks, representatives of Roszdravnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision of Healthcare) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of the commission's co-chairs.

Before the meeting, Denis Manturov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited the “Made by Us” pavilion of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. The Indian guests saw Russian industrial achievements and the latest digital solutions by Russian engineers. The delegation also visited the Atom pavilion, devoted to the history of the domestic nuclear industry.