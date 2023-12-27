Attend The Dalton Spring Home Show January 5, 2024 to January 7, 2024, At The Dalton Convention Center

3-Day Home Show Event Presented By Carpets of Dalton Is Free To The Public; Features The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the foremost leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Dalton Spring Home Show: January 5, 2024 to January 7, 2024 at the Dalton Convention Center in Dalton, GA. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the Expo.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Dalton and surrounding Calhoun, GA, Chattanooga and East Ridge, TN communities, the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, home siding, solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, flooring and more will be participating at the Dalton Home Show.

Dalton, Calhoun, Chattanooga and East Ridge residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Dalton Spring Home Show. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Carpets Of Dalton is Presenting the Dalton Spring Home Show. At Carpets of Dalton, Northern Georgia and Southeastern Tennessee residents can choose from soft, plush carpet and durable hard-surface flooring solutions including hardwood, laminate, sheet and luxury vinyl, and ceramic and stone tile. Whether it’s a bathroom, kitchen or bedroom renovation, Carpets of Dalton has something to elevate every home.

The Dalton Home Show is Nationwide Expos first regional home show in the Northern Georgia community. The expo marks Nationwide Expos continued expansion of home and garden shows in the state of Georgia. Additional Georgia Spring Home Shows include: The Athens Home Expo, April 5-7, 2024 at the Classic Center in Athens, GA and the Columbus Spring Home Expo, April 26-28, 2024 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, GA.

Admission to the Dalton Spring Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday January 5, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday January 6, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday January 7, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Dalton Convention Center is located at 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway, Dalton, GA 30720. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the foremost leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 successful home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. With a combined 30+ years of experience in Home Shows, Expos and Trade Shows, the staff at Nationwide Expos knows the ins and outs of home decor, remodeling, and home goods trade shows. With top-of-the-line event management and marketing teams, Nationwide Expos provide exhibitors with professional, organized and results-driven events. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

info@nationwideexpos.com

Marketing Inquiries:

Marketing@nationwideexpos.com