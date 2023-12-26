Lawyer licenses and pro hac vice registrations expire Dec. 31

Fully licensed lawyers: The State Board of Law Examiners reminds lawyers that 2023 licenses to practice law in North Dakota expire Dec. 31, 2023, regardless of when the 2023 license fee was paid. Under N.D.C.C. § 27-11-01, a person is guilty of the unauthorized practice of law, a class A misdemeanor, if the person engages in the practice of law without first securing an annual license from the State Board of Law Examiners.

Pro hac Vice: Under Admission to Practice Rule 3, if you continue to appear in 2024 in a North Dakota state court proceeding for which you have already filed a motion for pro hac vice admission, you are required to pay a fee of $380 by January 1, 2024. Rule 3 currently requires a new motion and supporting affidavit to be filed for every separate proceeding in which you wish to appear; however, the fee is only annual. If, after you pay the 2024 fee, you file a motion and supporting affidavit to appear in another proceeding in 2024, you need only file the documentation; no additional fee is required.

All license and pro hac vice fees and the completed forms are due on or before December 31, 2023. Licenses are renewed online and information can be found here on how to do so.