Submit Release
News Search

There were 411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,671 in the last 365 days.

Learn to catch trout with MDC’s All About Trout classes Saturdays and Sundays this winter in Forest Park

St. LOUIS, Mo—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocks 40,000 rainbow trout from November until February for its Urban Winter Trout Program. When you add four trout parks throughout the state and miles of Ozark trout streams, Missouri offers many trout fishing opportunities.  Of course, stocking trout and catching them are two different things.  MDC can help with the second one, too.

To help new trout anglers get started, MDC will hold Learn to fish: All About Trout classes every Saturday and Sunday from 8-10 a.m. through February 14 at the fish hatchery in Forest Park. There are two classes, and together, they will cover all the basics about trout and how to catch them.

“Anglers should note that this is a traditional fishing class, meaning we will be using traditional ‘ultra-light’ fishing gear and lures to fish for rainbow trout,” said MDC Community Education Assistant, Cody Diehl.  “If anglers want to try fly-fishing, we have plenty of fly-fishing classes throughout the fall and winter months.”

Lesson one of the two lesson sequence is an introduction to trout as a species, the history of trout in Missouri, an introduction to power and dough baits, and proper fish netting and handling techniques. Lesson two follows up by covering trout habitat, spawning, regulations, lure identification and use, and the different trout streams here in Missouri.

Diehl reminds participants that these classes include hands-on fishing experience and to be ready for the outdoors and cold weather.   “Be sure to come prepared with water, snacks, and very warm clothing.  Closed-toed shoes are required. Gloves are optional, but highly recommended,” said Diehl.

The Learn to fish: All About Trout classes are free, but advanced online registration is required.  To find a class and register, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZDA.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

You just read:

Learn to catch trout with MDC’s All About Trout classes Saturdays and Sundays this winter in Forest Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more