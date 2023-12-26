Older Adult Succumbs to Injuries after Newton Fire 

NEWTON — A man in his 70s who was rescued from his burning home by Newton firefighters has succumbed to his injuries, said Newton Fire Chief Gregory J. Gentile, Newton Police Chief John F. Carmichael, Jr, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

“On behalf of the Newton Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family who lost a loved one,” said Chief Gentile. “This is a terrible loss for them and for the community, especially during the holiday season. I want to remind all our residents just how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, especially for older adults.”

The Newton Fire Department responded to the area of 125 Allen Ave. at about 10:00 am on Dec. 13 for a report of a structure fire. On arrival, they observed fire showing from the single-family home. One occupant had escaped safely but firefighters learned that another person was trapped inside. Firefighters immediately made entry, located this person, and carried him to safety. The fire went to two alarms, caused significant damage to the home, and was brought under control after about half an hour.

The trapped occupant, who had limited mobility, suffered serious injuries. A firefighter who rescued him suffered less serious injuries. Both were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where the occupant succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The firefighter has been released and is recovering.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Newton Fire Department, Newton Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and ATF. Based on an examination of the scene and interviews with witnesses who observed the fire in its early stages, they collectively determined that the fire was accidental and began in the living room with a lamp that had been malfunctioning for some time.

“Electrical events like this one are historically the third leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “If you have an appliance that’s arcing, sparking, or smoking, unplug it right away if you can do so safely, and call 9-1-1 for help. Having your home’s electrical system inspected by a licensed professional every 10 years can identify problems before they become emergencies.”

###