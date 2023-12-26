Hon. Kyle Seedorf appointed Chief Judge of 17th Judicial District

Monday, November 27, 2023

BRIGHTON, Colo. – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. Kyle Seedorf to serve as chief judge in the 17th Judicial District (Adams and Broomfield counties).

Judge Seedorf will become chief judge upon the retirement of the Hon. Donald S. Quick on Jan. 23, 2024. Chief Judge Quick was appointed to the District Court bench in December 2014 and was appointed as Chief Judge in December 2020.

“Chief Judge Quick will be greatly missed as the administrative head of the 17th Judicial District and a respected leader within the Judicial Department,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “Over more than 30 years of public service as a prosecutor and judge, Judge Quick has displayed admirable dedication to the people of Colorado, and the Judicial Department is grateful to have benefited from his depth of experience and wisdom since he joined the bench.”

Judge Seedorf was appointed as a District Court judge in November 2019 after having served in private practice and as general counsel and director of legal affairs for the Colorado Department of Higher Education since his graduation from the University of Michigan Law School in 2002.

As chief judge, he will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial and case-management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.