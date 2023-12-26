DEADLINE ALERT for DCGO, SEDG, BCLI, BCS: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO )

Class Period: November 8, 2022 – September 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DocGo’s executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (3) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services, the very services contemplated by the Relocation Contract; (4) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG )

Class Period: February 22, 2022 – October 19, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s backlog and guidance was overstated; and (4) that, as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI )

Class Period: August 15, 2022 – September 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brainstorm Cell downplayed the severity of the FDA’s refusal to file letter; (2) Brainstorm Cell continued to conceal the risks associated with the submission of the BLA; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS , OTC: BCLYF )

Class Period: July 22, 2019 – October 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Contrary to his false public assertions, Jes Staley had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein; (3) Staley’s close, personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and potential criminal activity, if discovered, could bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays response to the FCA’s inquiry regarding Staley’s relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA’s inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

