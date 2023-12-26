Dr. Tabatha Barber featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

Submit Release
Dr. Tabatha Barber, author and physician featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, Physician, and Health Entrepreneur Tabatha Barber, was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, included guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Dr. Barber is triple board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, menopause, and functional medicine. She has the unique situation of being licensed to practice medicine in over half the country. Dr. Barber is host of The Gutsy Gynecologist Show; where she shares her wisdom and unique perspective with women everywhere to reclaim their health.

Dr. Barber is founder and CEO of the Gutsy Gyn supplement line, that focuses on gut health and hormone balance. She is also an inspirational speaker, mentor, wife, mom, and grandma! More recently, she created a transformational online group program called Fast to Faith, where she teaches women how to fast their way to health and a faith-filled fabulous life.

“I’m excited about the ‘Break Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.

