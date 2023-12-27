IoT Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

IoT Services Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

IoT Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s IoT Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $470.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports and a 25% discount on Global Market Reports.

The Business Research Company’s “IoT Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the iot services market size is predicted to reach $470.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

The growth in the iot services market is due to the growing number of smart homes. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest iot services market share. Major players in the iot services market include Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Google LLC, Infosys Limited, Tieto Corporation, Virtusa Corporation.

IoT Services Market Segments
•By Type: Professional Services, Managed Services
•By Application: Smart Buildings, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transport and Logistics, Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Energy
•By Vertical: Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals
•By Geography: The global iot services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3261&type=smp

IoT (Internet of Things) services refers to a set of end-to-end services in which businesses contract with external providers to design, build, install, and operate IoT solutions. IoT services help elaborate on the idea of IoT adoption and set up secure technology infrastructure for advanced data tasks.

The main types of internet of things (IoT) services are professional services and managed services. A professional service is an intangible product that a contractor or product vendor sells to help a customer manage a specific part of their business. The various type of verticals are manufacturing, retail, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, utilities, healthcare, energy, and others. The various applications of internet of things (IoT) services are smart buildings, smart manufacturing, smart transport and logistics, smart healthcare, smart retail, and smart energy.

Read More On The IoT Services Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-services-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. IoT Services Market Characteristics
3. IoT Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. IoT Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. IoT Services Market Size And Growth
……
27. IoT Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. IoT Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

IoT Testing Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-testing-global-market-report

IOT Sensors Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-sensors-global-market-report

IoT in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+ +44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Floating Hotels Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Global Report 2023-2032

You just read:

IoT Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+ +44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Integrated Circuits Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Military Satellites Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Microwave Ovens Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author