SEALSQ Appoints Vice President of Global Sales

December 26, 2023: SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the appointment of Franck Buonanno as Vice President of Global Sales for its Semiconductor and PKI activities, effective immediately.

Mr. Buonanno joined WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY), SEALSQ’s parent company, in August 2021 as Director of Sales for Europe. In his new role as Vice President of Global Sales for SEALSQ, Mr. Buonanno will be responsible for leading the Company’s global sales efforts.

With a career spanning three decades in embedded electronics, Mr. Buonanno brings a wealth of experience in high technology, international business development, and management responsibility. Most recently, Mr. Buonanno spent over 15 years at ATMEL, a worldwide leading semiconductor corporation, where he held senior international sales management roles.

During his long career, Mr. Buonanno has shown exceptional leadership by effectively managing engineering and sales teams, in addition to expansive distribution and representative networks. His proven ability to guide diverse teams toward shared goals has established him as a results-oriented leader.

Mr. Buonanno’s global perspective, with successful experience in establishing sales offices and distribution networks in many countries, and his track record in developing and growing businesses through both direct and channel sales, make him the right leader for SEALSQ's global sales expansion.

Carlos Moreira, SEALSQ’s Founder and CEO, noted, “Franck’s leadership and experience will be a valuable asset to SEALSQ as we pursue our global expansion. Franck will lead SEALSQ’s sales in cybersecurity, IoT, and anti-counterfeiting, and drive profitable growth across geographies. His role includes the strengthening of SEALSQ’s presence in the US and Asia, and execution of our growth plan for further expansion in these regions.”

Franck Buonanno added, “I am thrilled to take on this new challenge as part of the SEALSQ team. I look forward to continue working with such an incredibly innovative team towards further scaling our sales, expanding current relationships and forging new meaningful ones with our customers and partners on a global scale.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.