MoIT to start reviewing anti-dumping measures on Chinese steel

VIETNAM, December 26 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has started a review process on anti-dumping measures for H-shaped steel products originating from China.

H-shaped steel products imported into Việt Nam, classified under HS codes 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33.90, 7228.70.10, and 7228.70.90 are subject to tax rates, ranging from 22.09 per cent to 33.51 per cent.

The review process was initiated after the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the MoIT received a request from a group of China-based companies, led by by Jinxi, with the main manufacturer being Hebei Jinxi Section Steel Co., Ltd.

To ensure the interests of all organisations and individuals involved in the case, the authority recommends that relevant organisations and individuals register as interested parties in the review process to access publicly available information during the review and submit opinions, comments, information, and relevant evidence regarding the review content. Additionally, they should cooperate with the investigating agency during the review process.

The anti-dumping measures have been in effect since 2017. — VNS