Hmall Group Revolutionizes Online Shopping with New Innovations

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hmall ( https://www.hmall.org/ ), the trailblazing e-commerce platform, has unveiled a series of groundbreaking new innovations that promise to completely revolutionize the online shopping experience as we know it. Built on a unique model that incentivizes members through progressive commission tiers and escalating rewards, Hmall aims to fundamentally transform the way people shop online.





"What we're building at Hmall is more than just another shopping site - it's an entirely new paradigm for e-commerce," said Hmall's CMO Emma in an exclusive interview. "While traditional online retailers simply connect buyers and sellers, Hmall has introduced a range of ingenious features that add value at every step of the process."

Most shopping platforms have remained stagnant for years, while Hmall is innovating on multiple fronts with its affiliate system, global accessibility for sellers, robust tools for merchants and buyers, and network for recruiting new members.

"We're helping sellers rapidly expand their business by orders of magnitude while simultaneously making it easier for buyers to access rare, valuable merchandise from the farthest corners of the world," Emma said enthusiastically. "We are proud to lead the way in what will be a sea change for how the world shops online."

At the core of Hmall's offerings is its three-layer affiliate system - one of its most important innovations. Partners can progressively unlock different merchant tiers by meeting ever-escalating sales criteria, allowing them to earn higher and higher commission rates. This provides members a clear and rewarding growth path toward greater benefits.

"By incentivizing our partners to recruit more members, we're building our capacity to process increased order volume over time," Emma explained. "Higher sales volumes simultaneously give our merchants better exposure and attract more business, creating a self-perpetuating cycle of growth."

In addition to its affiliate program, Hmall also aims to help merchants access new global markets and unlock outsized revenue opportunities. Sellers from all over the world can leverage Hmall's platform to reach eager buyers everywhere, with no geographical restrictions.

"We are creating a globally distributed e-commerce ecosystem that connects buyers and sellers from all corners of the world," Emma said. "This delivers life-changing revenue potential to merchants while giving buyers access to a dramatically wider selection of unique goods from foreign countries."

Moreover, Hmall provides robust tools to create full-featured online stores and make sales with ease. Merchant members receive guidance on branding, marketing, search optimization, inventory management, order processing, and more from Hmall's team of e-commerce experts.

As online shopping continues its blistering growth, Emma believes innovations like Hmall's will shape the future: "We're still in the early stages of the global transformation in e-commerce. But with our affiliate-powered model, state-of-the-art capabilities for merchants and buyers, and an equity-based incentive structure, we're excited to lead this revolution around the world."

About Hmall Affiliate System

Hmall Affiliate System offer a lucrative opportunity for members to earn more commissions through our 3-layer commission scheme. Starting at the default partner(TEMU), members can progressively unlock different partner merchant to get more benefits by meeting specific criteria. This table outlines the requirements for each partner merchant and the corresponding benefits.

