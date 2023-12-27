Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024

The intravenous infusion pumps market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intravenous infusion pumps market size is predicted to reach $8.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the intravenous infusion pumps market is due to the increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest intravenous infusion pumps market share. Major players in the intravenous infusion pumps market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Medtronic PLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Smiths Medical Inc.

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Segments

• By Product: Volumetric, Syringe, Enteral, Ambulatory, IV Disposables, Other Products

• By Application: Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Treatment Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global intravenous infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intravenous infusion pumps are medical devices used for controlled delivery of drugs into the patient's body.

The intravenous infusion pumps market covered in this report is segmented by product into the volumetric, syringe, enteral, ambulatory, IV disposables, and others. A syringe is a reciprocating pump used to deliver drugs and consists of a plunger. It is also segmented by application into chemotherapy, diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, others, and by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer treatment centers, specialty clinics, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Characteristics

3. Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Trends And Strategies

4. Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Size And Growth

……

27. Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

