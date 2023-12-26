ICU Beds Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2024

Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports and a 25% discount on Global Market Reports.

The icu beds market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “ICU Beds Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the icu beds market size is predicted to reach $2.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the icu beds market is due to a rising number of hospitals. North America region is expected to hold the largest icu beds market share. Major players in the icu beds market include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd., Joerns Healthcare LLC.

ICU Beds Market Segments

• By Type: Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, Manual Beds

• By Application: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Post-Operative Recovery Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Mobile Intensive Care Unit

• By End Use: General And Acute Care Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC), Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global icu beds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2882&type=smp

The intensive care unit (ICU) is a specialized ward of a hospital that provides special medical attention to patients who require critical medical care.

The main types of ICU beds on the market are electric beds, semi-electric beds, and manual beds. Electric ICU beds are controlled by a handset or control panel, rather than by medical personnel manually repositioning the bed. The various applications include pediatric intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, psychiatric intensive care unit, cardiac intensive care unit, neurological intensive care unit, trauma intensive care unit, post-operative recovery unit, surgical intensive care unit, and mobile intensive care unit that are used by general and acute care hospitals, specialized hospitals, multi-specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and others.

Read More On The ICU Beds Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/icu-beds-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. ICU Beds Market Characteristics

3. ICU Beds Market Trends And Strategies

4. ICU Beds Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. ICU Beds Market Size And Growth

……

27. ICU Beds Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. ICU Beds Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-supplies-global-market-report

Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nephrology-and-urology-devices-global-market-report

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ent-devices-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Clinical Trial Management Systems