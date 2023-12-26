ICU Beds Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

ICU Beds Market Report 2024

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2024

Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports and a 25% discount on Global Market Reports.

The icu beds market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “ICU Beds Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the icu beds market size is predicted to reach $2.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the icu beds market is due to a rising number of hospitals. North America region is expected to hold the largest icu beds market share. Major players in the icu beds market include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd., Joerns Healthcare LLC.

ICU Beds Market Segments
• By Type: Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, Manual Beds
• By Application: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Post-Operative Recovery Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Mobile Intensive Care Unit
• By End Use: General And Acute Care Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC), Other End Uses
• By Geography: The global icu beds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2882&type=smp

The intensive care unit (ICU) is a specialized ward of a hospital that provides special medical attention to patients who require critical medical care.

The main types of ICU beds on the market are electric beds, semi-electric beds, and manual beds. Electric ICU beds are controlled by a handset or control panel, rather than by medical personnel manually repositioning the bed. The various applications include pediatric intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, psychiatric intensive care unit, cardiac intensive care unit, neurological intensive care unit, trauma intensive care unit, post-operative recovery unit, surgical intensive care unit, and mobile intensive care unit that are used by general and acute care hospitals, specialized hospitals, multi-specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and others.

Read More On The ICU Beds Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/icu-beds-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. ICU Beds Market Characteristics
3. ICU Beds Market Trends And Strategies
4. ICU Beds Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. ICU Beds Market Size And Growth
……
27. ICU Beds Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. ICU Beds Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-supplies-global-market-report

Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nephrology-and-urology-devices-global-market-report

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ent-devices-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Clinical Trial Management Systems

You just read:

ICU Beds Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Fertility Treatments Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Forecast 2033 – Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author