Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The mobile payment technologies market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $339.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile payment technologies market size is predicted to reach $339.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%.

The growth in the mobile payment technologies market is due to the initiatives taken by governments to promote a cashless economy. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobile payment technologies market share. Major players in the mobile payment technologies market include PayPal Holdings Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, Google LLC, Apple Inc., First Data Corporation, American Express Company.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segments

•By Solutions: Point-Of Sale (POS), In-Store Payments, Remote Payments

•By Remote Payments: Internet Payments, SMS Payments, Direct Carrier Billing, Mobile Banking

•By Application: Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Enterprise

•By Geography: The global mobile payment technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile payments refer to that technology or software in which payments are made within the framework of financial regulation and performed by mobile phones with NFC capabilities.

The various type of solutions provided are point-of-sale (PoS), in-store payments, and remote payments. A point-of-sale, or POS, is the place where the customer makes a retail payment for products or services. The different types of PoS solutions are near-field communication (NFC) payments, soundwave-based payments, magnetic secure transmission (MST) payments, and in-store payment solutions such as mobile wallets, quick response (QR) code payments. The various types of remote payments are internet payments, SMS payments, direct carrier billing, and mobile banking. The applications of mobile payment technologies are in retail and e-commerce, healthcare, BFSI, and enterprise.

