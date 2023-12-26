Jennifer Perri featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through with Lisa Nichols

Jennifer Perri, dedicated Transformational Life Coach, featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated transformational life coach, Jennifer Perri was recently a featured guest on Break Through with Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Jennifer Perri is an Award-Winning Transformational Coach, CDC Certified Divorce Coach, and a 3x Best-Selling Author with over two decades of experience guiding women through life's most challenging transitions.

Jennifer's passion lies in empowering women to reclaim their lives, embrace their innate strength and worth, allowing them to script their own narratives of triumph. With a profound blend of empathy and strategic insights, Jennifer specializes in areas such as Empowerment, Mindset, Confidence, Divorce, and Money. Jennifer's unique approach fuses financial acumen with life coaching principles, enabling women to not only navigate their toughest seasons but to emerge as empowered ‘Sheroes’ in their stories.

“I’m excited about the ‘Break Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through with Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.

To learn more and connect with Jennifer, visit www.jenniferperri.com.