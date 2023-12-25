Top 10 Microsegmentation Tools in 2024

The average cost of a data breach climbed to a new high of $4.45 million in 2023.1Soaring costs, coupled with the development of remote employment, have made cybersecurity a top issue for companies.

Digital companies can leverage network segmentation solutions to segment their networks into discrete controlled parts — making it impractical for outsiders to breach the entire network.

This article covers the top 10 network segmentation tools to provide an overview of each product including its important specs, user reviews, and pricing.

Top 10 microsegmentation tools

Table 1: Market presence of top 10 microsegmentation tools

Vendors Total reviews* Average rating (5-point scale)* Tufin 293 4.1 VMware Aria Operations for Networks 528 4.2 Cisco Identity Services Engine 506 4.1 AlgoSec 392 4.3 Prisma Cloud 351 4.3 CloudGuard Network Security 265 4.4 Illumio 116 4.5 Zscaler Cloud Platform 48 4.4 Cisco Secure Workload (Tetration) 40 4.7 Flow Virtual Networking 10 4.2

*Based on the total number of reviews and average ratings on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius software review platforms as of 12/18/2023.

Vendor selection criteria

Considering there are numerous microsegmentation software, the list (above) is narrowed down based on the vendor criteria below.

Number of reviews: 10+ total reviews on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius.

10+ total reviews on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius. Average rating: Above 4.0/5 on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius.

1- Tufin

Tufin is one of the players in the microsegmentation software industry, supporting more than half of the Forbes Global 2000.2

Tufin has 2,900+ customers including global Fortune 500 companies such as IBM. The software is ranked #32 by G2 on the best security software products in 2023.3

Tufin can help streamline the operation of complicated networks, which include firewalls and network devices. With security risk assessment and data compliance features, its network security automation can help organizations execute changes in real-time.

The company claims that its product has helped SIX Group, a global financial services company, to minimize the attack surface and provide increased visibility into application communication over hybrid-cloud networks.4

Key features of Tufin for network segmentation include:

Firewall orchestration: Manage network segmentation across legacy firewalls, next-generation firewalls, SDN, SASE, and Edge devices.

Manage network segmentation across legacy firewalls, next-generation firewalls, SDN, SASE, and Edge devices. Segmentation: Segment-regulated zones to keep AI audit preparation activities in check and to guarantee regulatory compliance with industry and regulatory templates.

Segment-regulated zones to keep AI audit preparation activities in check and to guarantee regulatory compliance with industry and regulatory templates. Automated policy management: Create pre-defined rules and templates for IT managers and security professionals to properly oversee network segmentation.

Tufin’s device support for firewall and cloud network platforms across business and cloud ecosystems is shown in the figure.

Figure: Tufin’s device and vendor support spectrum

Pros

Firewall management: User comments reflect that Tufin is one of the most effective firewall management programs, allowing users to have an in-depth analysis of rulesets, routing tables, and an accurate network map to support multiple architectures.5

Security auditing: Users give credit to Tufin’s security auditing feature, stating that they can efficiently verify the company’s compliance, test the web application rules across several gateways, and configure firewalls.6

Automated policy management: Reviewers say that Tufic is an efficient instrument for automated policy analysis and optimization across several firewalls, allowing them to understand the impact of policy changes in advance, facilitating deployment, risk management, and audits/compliance.7

Cons

Integrations: Layer 2 device* integration can be improved since it requires manual scripting.8

Ease-of-use: Some users say that firewall management is complex for beginners.9

Customization: Users note that customization, such as custom dashboarding, should be more straightforward.10

*On a computer network, a layer 2 device will transport data to a destination using Media Access Control (MAC) addresses, typically referred to as Ethernet addresses.

User Ratings

Gartner: 3.8/5 with 8 reviews

3.8/5 with 8 reviews G2: 4.4/5 with 95 reviews

4.4/5 with 95 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 180 reviews

4.0/5 with 180 reviews TrustRadius: 7.1/10 with 10 reviews

2- VMware Aria Operations for Networks

VMware provides automated software-defined networking (SDN) and security management, with stateful Layer 7* controls and granular microsegmentation protection.

The platform includes SaaS and on-premises solutions. These services assist customers in establishing network segmentation planning, and deployment architecture across multi-cloud environments by having visibility across virtual and physical networks.

*Layer 7 is used for organizing and coordinating communication between various apps.

Pros

Simple setup and implementation: Users say that it is simple to set up and implement the tool since it supports practically all of the main cloud solutions on the market.11

Centralized management: Users appreciate the centralized management capabilities between on-premises and cloud resources.12

Custom dashboarding: Long-term operation managers state that they can quickly create a dashboard tailored to projects and apps using VMware, allowing app executives and contractors to examine their environment and any connected resources.13

Cons

Slow performance: Some users note that the software might be sluggish at times while loading queries.14

Highly technical: Some reviews highlight that the VMware Aria Operations solution is a technical product and is not suitable for non-technical users.15

Customer support: Some reviewers claim the product’s support services need improvement.16

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.6/5 with 173 reviews

4.6/5 with 173 reviews G2: 4.2/5 with 7 reviews

4.2/5 with 7 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 358 reviews

4.0/5 with 358 reviews TrustRadius: No information is available.

3- Cisco Identity Services Engine

Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) is a policy enforcement approach that enables software-defined security and automated microsegmentation.

The product delivers a variety of network access control (NAC) features ranging from host access to security control. ISE is designed for applications with guest and employee devices or end-points,

Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) also provides distinct and specialized NAC solutions for equipment (e.g.internet of Things (IoT)), particularly with network microsegmentation controllers, which automate the maintenance of switches, routers, wireless, and firewall rules.

Pros

Installation and cost: ISE’s ease of deployment and low cost (especially in long-term plans) are valued positively by some users.17

Authentication (dot1x): Users say that Cisco ISE with the dot1x feature is an effective solution since it successfully provides an authentication framework that requires a username, password, or digital certificate before allowing access.18

Policy sets: Users compliment the policy sets, stating that they are powerful and dynamic.19

Cons

Integrations: Some users point out that the level of integration with other solutions is occasionally insufficient – errors and bugs are frequently encountered during third-party integrations.20

Upgrades: One major concern that users articulate is that the upgrade process is vulnerable and frequently fails.21

Migration: Some users who backed up with the new version, which needed licensing argue that migration could be improved since choosing a product is challenging and the system requires them to meet numerous requirements for each feature.22

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.2/5 with 6 reviews

4.2/5 with 6 reviews G2: 4.2/5 with 10 reviews

4.2/5 with 10 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 401 reviews

4.0/5 with 401 reviews TrustRadius: 9/10 with 89 reviews

4- AlgoSec

The AlgoSec is a microsegmentation platform that can deploy network security controls that enable application connection throughout the entire business network (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). It completes the security visibility by monitoring the network, connecting firewall rules with business apps, and detecting compliance anomalies using its IP engine.

Pros

Firewall analyzer: Users highlight that with the AlgoSec analyzer, they can examine all of the network’s devices, and the connection between two distinct location devices (source and destination) by just entering the IP information.23

Intelligent automation: Reviewers express that AlgoSec’s automation capability can effectively simplify difficult processes, such as firewall policy management, and detect obsolete rules.24

Integrations: Some users indicate that integration with numerous vendors is simple. Firewalls, network devices, data center switches, and web proxies can be seamlessly integrated into the product.25

Cons

Usability: Some reviews show that navigating the features might be difficult for users who are unfamiliar with a network security solution or a firewall control system.26

Integrations: While some users compliment AlgoSec’s integration capabilities, a few state that its integration with other security systems is difficult.27

Log management: Log management and processing is challenging for some users.28

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.3/5 with 64 reviews

4.3/5 with 64 reviews G2: 4.0/5 with 172 reviews

4.0/5 with 172 reviews PeerSpot: 4.5/5 with 146 reviews

4.5/5 with 146 reviews TrustRadius: 9/10 with 10 reviews

5- Prisma Cloud

Prisma Cloud offers cloud-native security to build cloud-native applications for hosts, containers, and serverless activities.

The product’s goal is to protect the entire application architecture without the requirement of using different security products. Its security and compliance capabilities aim to protect infrastructure, applications, information, and licenses throughout the clouds (public, private, and hybrid) and also on-premises.

Pros

Detailed compliance alerts: Users say that Prisma Cloud displays data compliance (SoX, LGPD, GDPR, and CIS) and network security alerts in detail.29

Granularity: Customers say that the granularities that Prisma Cloud container defender extracts from the container layers are efficient.30

Visibility: Some users conclude that visibility and a dashboard for multi-cloud security status using custom compliance are extremely beneficial to their organization.31

Cons

Customization: Some reviewers comment that investigations and security policies are difficult to customize.32

Analytics engine: The analytics engine might be improved in terms of creating customized queries for data extraction.33

Setup and learning curve: Some users argue that the product has a complex setup and a steep learning curve for beginners.34

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.5/5 with 225 reviews

4.5/5 with 225 reviews G2: 3.9/5 with 25 reviews

3.9/5 with 25 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 75 reviews

4.0/5 with 75 reviews TrustRadius: 8/10 with 26 reviews

6- CloudGuard Network Security

CloudGuard Cloud Network Security, a component of the CloudGuard Cloud Native Security platform, offers microsegmentation, threat mitigation, and automated cloud network protection via a virtual security terminal across multi-cloud and on-premises environments.

Pros

Deployment: Users appreciate how simple it is to deploy CloudGuard in a large-scale environment without any difficulties and in a short time.35

Logging: Users express that Cloud Guard provides the most efficient logging experience in the industry.36

Centralized console: Some users say that the centralized management console is convenient for the administration and monitoring of security rules and events, making the security team’s work smoother.37

Cons

Costs: Some users state that the cost needs improvement as it is quite expensive for them.38

Threat scanning system: Some comments argue that the threat scanning system should categorize threats to improve data interpretation.39

Technical operating requirements: Some user reviews say that the operations require a skilled workforce with extended experience working with networking systems to achieve successful results.40

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.5/5 with 90 reviews

4.5/5 with 90 reviews G2: 4.4/5 with 94 reviews

4.4/5 with 94 reviews PeerSpot: 4.2 with 73 reviews

4.2 with 73 reviews TrustRadius: 7/10 with 8 reviews

7- Illumio

Illumio is a microsegmentation technology that assists enterprises in protecting their data centers and apps from cyber threats, by segmenting cloud workloads into virtual machines (VM) or containers. This security strategy provides much higher granularity and control than traditional network segmentation approaches.

Pros

Implementation: Users express how easy it is to implement and configure Illumio.41

Traffic visualization: Reviewers note that Illumio effortlessly visualizes application network traffic across complicated and ever-changing networks.42

Learning curve: Some users express that the platform can be used with minimal knowledge of firewall rules.43

Cons

Application-level security support: Some users state that Illumio is incompatible with network-based security solutions, application-level security support can be improved in a way that works with other host-based security solutions.44

Granularity: Some users say that there is a lack of granularity for the shared services of Illumio.45

Integrations: Some reviews remark that Integration is more difficult in large and complex IT settings, particularly when integrating with current infrastructure.46

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.5/5 with 94 reviews

4.5/5 with 94 reviews G2: 4.5/5 with 11 reviews

4.5/5 with 11 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 8 reviews

4.0/5 with 8 reviews TrustRadius: 8.2/10 with 3 reviews

8- Zscaler Cloud Platform

Zscaler founded in 2007 with 7,500+ customers, including 30% of the Forbes Global 2000, offers Zscaler Cloud Platform product, an automated microsegmentation solution, that can reduce harmful application-to-application accessibility in your network.47

Pros

VPN solutions: Users say that with Zscaler Cloud Platform they were able to consolidate several different VPN solutions and improve end-point security effectively.48

Visibility and log features: The visibility and log availability provided are highly valued by customers.49

Performance: Users say that Zscaler has robust performance, shifting between networks seamlessly and rapidly.50

Cons

Web server security: Some users claim that the reliability of their UAE servers is unstable, prompting the use of the Paris server instead.51

Learning curve: Some reviews reflect that the learning curve for Zscaler is steep, beginner administrators should expect to spend a significant amount of time learning the platform.52

Crashes: Some users claim that the system was vulnerable to malfunctioning frequently.53

User Ratings

Gartner: No information is available.

No information is available. G2: 4.6/5 with 25 reviews

4.6/5 with 25 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 15 reviews

4.0/5 with 15 reviews TrustRadius: 8.6/10 with 8 reviews

9- Cisco Secure Workload (Tetration)

Cisco Secure Workload (previously Tetration) is a zero-trust microsegmentation technology that secures workloads in virtually any setting from a single interface. It can protect attack surfaces by avoiding lateral network movement, spotting workload activity discrepancies, assisting in mitigating risks, and constantly tracking compliance with complete visibility.

Secure Workload assists companies in securing their application environment by establishing a software-defined micro-perimeter* at the load level throughout the whole infrastructure on virtual machines, bare metal servers, and containers. It also allows companies to comply with standards such as PCI DSS and HIPAA by providing insight into and managing sensitive data access.

*The installation of granular firewall policy rules across all workload types leveraging the host workload firewall as a focal point.

Pros

Data encryption: Some users state that Cisco Secure Workload effectively assisted them in managing large-scale data and automating many of our company’s operational operations.54

Zero trust network: Users appreciate the customized zero-trust paradigm which shows microsegmentation of different workloads.55

Vulnerability scanning: Users say that it is convenient to monitor the security posture of apps across environments, and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) vulnerabilities can be accurately identified.56

Cons

Ease-of-use: Some users claim that Secure Workload is difficult to use, and the dashboard is not simple, it requires some time to get used to it.57

Learning curve: Some users emphasize that Tetration is a complex tool that requires a specialized skill set to learn how to operate the product.58

Latency: Sometimes users encounter latency issues between applications.59

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.3/5 with 19 reviews

4.3/5 with 19 reviews G2: 4.5/5 with 3 reviews

4.5/5 with 3 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 12 reviews

4.0/5 with 12 reviews TrustRadius: 8.0/10 with 6 reviews

10- Flow Virtual Networking

As an optional add-on to the Nutanix Acropolis platform, Nutanix sells Flow software. Microsegmentation is one of Flow’s major functionalities, allowing for granular management and control of all traffic within and outside of a VM or set of virtual machines. When using the platform’s microsegmentation capability, only allowed connections are permitted across app layers.

With Flow Virtual Networking administrators may combine policies to construct custom protection systems. Flow also has a unique test function for ensuring that policies are appropriately established before implementing them in microsegments.

Pros

Microsegmentation: Some users claim that Nutanix Flow improves at microsegmentation by separating particular databases from apps.60

Ease-of-use: Users highlight that Nutanix Flow has an easy-to-use interface.61

Network visibility: Some users believe that the platform makes it simple to monitor network traffic flowing between multiple systems.62

Cons

Data transfer: Some user reviews indicate that not every port receives a data transfer through Flow Virtual Networking.63

UI: Some users expect to have a visual upgrade for the user interface.64

Cloud connection: Users express that connecting to the cloud with Flow Virtual Networking can be challenging.65

User Ratings

Gartner : No information is available.

: No information is available. G2: 4.0/5 with 3 reviews

4.0/5 with 3 reviews PeerSpot: 5.0/5 with 6 reviews

5.0/5 with 6 reviews TrustRadius: 9/10 with 1 review

How can microegmentation tools reduce the effect of cyberattacks?

Microsegmentation reduces the effect of a cybersecurity attack by theoretically dividing the network into several zones. By segmenting the network into discrete controlled parts, microsegmentation software can help avoid a single point of malfunction and make it impractical for outsiders to breach the entire network.

These approaches create firewalls in the network, enabling users to be verified before accessing another part of the network. This implies that if an attacker compromises one part of the network, safeguards are implemented to prevent the attacker from spreading the assault progressively and penetrating more of the network.

Microsegmentation constantly validates traffic using user actions to guarantee that outsiders do not gain unauthorized access to your networks. If an end-user exhibits unusual behavior, the system blocks them from reaching other portions of the network and alerts an administrator so that the action may be investigated. This screening may occur at a granular level, since traffic flow across apps can be monitored, enabling you to develop micro-policies and safety automation to limit attack surface and mitigate breaches.

Transparency statement

