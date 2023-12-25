Dr. Satpreet Singh Unveils Leadership Strategies in AI Era at IEEE ASCE Conference: A Trailblazing Exploration

Dr. Satpreet Singh Rupinder Kaur and Dr. Satpreet Singh Dr. Satpreet Singh Rupinder Kaur Dr. Satpreet Singh

Dr. Satpreet Singh: A Visionary Trailblazer Unveiling the Future of Leadership in the Age of AI at IEEE ASCE International Conference

In the interplay between leadership and AI, the true experts are those who blend human strengths with artificial intelligence's capabilities, creating a harmony of progress and innovation.” — Dr. Satpreet Singh