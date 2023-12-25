Beginning of the working trip in the city of St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, December 25 - On December 25, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of St. Petersburg of the Russian Federation on a working trip to take part in the informal meeting of the leaders of the participating states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Official representatives of the Russian Federation warmly welcomed the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, at Pulkovo International Airport.