Mostini Planet Next Level the World with Josammy Technology '' Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Sigma ZG Matrix''

To free himself form this natural oppression, man has devoted to the conquest of the world. His essential tool was found in the form of philosophy, science.

We believe having a better a better future that is powered by the people who have the courage to innovate this world with their creativities. Josammy technology solves all mysteries of this universe.” — Mostini Planet Next Level The World with Josammy Technology

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- by Josammy Samba Ganga, who is an American researcher and the creator of a fictional planet. The book is about the real universe activities and cosmic laws' influence in the Andromeda galaxy, where Mostini Planet is located. According to the Author, Planet Mostini also has three stars revolving it, and different types of creatures and civilizations. The book is intended to enlighten the readers about the mysteries of the universe and gravity. Josammy Samba Ganga was inspired to write Mostini Planet by his curiosity and passion for astronomy, a field of study that explores the phenomenon and origin of the universe. He wanted to share his knowledge and insights about the mysteries of the universe and gravity with the readers. He also created a fictional planet and its inhabitants to illustrate the influence of cosmic laws in the galaxy of Andromeda. He used his imagination and creativity to write a book that is both educational and entertaining. Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Matrix Sigma ZG: This is a cosmic law that governs the formation and evolution of planets, solar systems, galaxies, and the whole universe. It explains how gravity, temperature, pressure, and energy interact and influence the structure and dynamics of cosmic bodies. Quantum Matrix Antigravity Sigma ZG: This is a cosmic law that describes the phenomenon of antigravity, which is the opposite of gravity. It explains how some objects or particles can defy gravity and move in the opposite direction. It also explains how antigravity can affect the behavior and properties of matter and energy.

Josammy Samba Ganga is the first man in world history to discover the real reactivities of these cosmic laws. These cosmic laws are the ones that govern the universe and that they can solve all scientific enigmas and mysteries. He uses his book, Mostini Planet, to illustrate the influence of these cosmic laws in the galaxy of Andromeda, where his fictional planet is located in Andromeda galaxy. Josammy Samba Ganga seems to be a very talented and creative researcher who has made some remarkable discoveries and inventions. he has five patents to his name, four of which are in the US, and one is international PCT with the creation and discoveries of 100 new chemical and biochemical formulas. He has also written a book called Mostini Planet, which is about a fictional planet that he created and the influence of cosmic laws in the galaxy of Andromeda. He claims that he is the first man in the world history to discover the real reactivities of some cosmic laws that govern the universe, such as Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Matrix Sigma ZG and Quantum Matrix Antigravity Sigma ZG. Josammy Samba Ganga explained the gravitational reactivities of Multisystem planet with " Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Sigma ZG Matrix. Josammy Samba Ganga seems to be a very talented and creative researcher who has made some remarkable discoveries and inventions.

Josammy Samba Ganga has been personally granted by five, four US (USA USPTO) patent and one international PCT Patent on Antimicrobial Skin cream. I am curious to know more about his antimicrobial skin cream, which is one of his patented inventions, antimicrobial skin creams are topical agents that can be applied to the skin to treat or prevent fungal, yeast, or bacterial infections. Some examples of antimicrobial skin creams are Polysporin, Neosporin, Bacitracin, and. These creams may contain different active ingredients, such as miconazole nitrate, silver sulfadiazine, bacitracin, neomycin, polymyxin B, or pramoxine. These ingredients may have different mechanisms of action.

