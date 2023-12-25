Driving the Future with Hydrogen and Intelligence The Official Unveiling of Hybot H49

Introducing Hybot H49: World's 1st top-down designed long-haul FCEV, redefining hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles.

Guangzhou, China, Dec. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybot H49,a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle that stands out as the world's first top-down designed long-haul FCEV, was launched in Guangzhou, China, in December 2023. It is expected to be delivered in small batches in the second half of 2024, and will be officially mass-produced in 2025.



Many say hydrogen is the way of the future especially for commercial vehicles that have more fixed routes than passenger vehicles, because there are fewer hydrogen refueling stations. Now, there are a lot of hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles available. Still, there is plenty of room for improvement in these products, as the most common strategy is switching from conventional fuels to electricity, and from electricity to hydrogen.



Despite all the fine-tuning efforts made by other brands, Hybot H49 is a top-down designed long-haul FCEV. The design of the Hybot H49 is remarkably bold, with a front end resembling a high-speed train. This design isn't merely for aesthetics; it's engineered to provide the vehicle with an aerodynamic coefficient far superior to its counterparts. In terms of power, Hybot H49 boasts several highlights, including a high Voltage Integration and distributed driving system and a one-piece intelligent hydrogen-electric wire-controlled chassis. All these technologies serve a singular purpose – delivering significantly enhanced operational efficiency.

The Hybot H49 achieves a cruising range exceeding 1000km and maintains an energy consumption of 8 kg per 100km at 49-ton gross weight. Notably, this makes Hybot H49 the first gaseous hydrogen fuel cell truck available worldwide, with a range of more than a thousand kilometers.

Company: Hybot

Contact Person: Liyuan Huang

Email: huangly@hybot.com.cn

Website: http://www.hybot.com.cn/

Telephone:（+86）15920364698

City: Guangzhou, China

