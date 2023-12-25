Thanh Hóa's agriculture growth hit record high in 2023

VIETNAM, December 25 -

HÀ NỘI — The agricultural sector in the central province of Thanh Hóa recorded a growth rate of 4.16 per cent in 2023, a record high over the past few years, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Of which, cultivation increased by 2.04 per cent, livestock by 6.2 per cent, forestry by 6.8 per cent, and seafood by 5.35 per cent, the department said.

The agricultural sector continued to contribute to the overall economic growth and development of the province. The sector has been transitioning from small-scale, subsistence agriculture to commercial and value-added agriculture.

State departments, local authorities, and businesses have effectively played their roles in advising and implementing policies to promote the link between agricultural production and consumption, building supply and demand chains for agricultural products, developing markets, and promoting the province's agricultural products.

Models of safe food supply chains have been established, expanded, and achieved growth in three criteria: the number of chains, the number of controlled products in the chain, and the number of safe food retail stores.

The province's agricultural sector strives for a growth rate of at least 3 per cent in 2024. It also targets to have 120 OCOP products rated three or four stars.

During a recent meeting in the province, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến suggested that Thanh Hóa Province should allocate resources to promote agricultural production linked with deep processing industries and market consumption.

It should also strengthen food safety inspection and control for agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products, promote legal regulations and strictly address any violations in production and business facilities.

Conducting a comprehensive review of food production facilities and organising centralised production for key local products should be also included.

The Deputy Minister also suggested the province to develop the agricultural market in the new context, focus on producing safe and diverse agricultural products within value chains that align with market requirements and demands. — VNS