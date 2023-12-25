Merry Christmas From Attorney General Sean Reyes and the Utah Attorney General’s Office

December 25, 2023

Christmas in Utah is, without a doubt, the best time of the year. It is a time of excitement, lights, and action. It is a time to spend with family and friends. It is a time to give presents to loved ones and to show people around us how much they are appreciated. It is a time to refresh and recharge our mental and physical batteries from a long, exhausting year.

Whatever you may be doing for this joyous holiday, we hope you are making memories and cherishing time with those closest to you. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to stay vigilant throughout this season, ensuring that we do our part to enforce the law and keep families safe in their communities.

Merry Christmas!