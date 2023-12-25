Government assigns ministries to solve difficulties for Bamboo Airways

VIETNAM, December 25 - HÀ NỘI — In a recent meeting addressing the concerns of Bamboo Airways, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái instructed the airline to proactively review and construct a practical restructuring plan. The aim is to navigate the company through challenges and ensure efficient operations. Relevant ministries are also urged to consider providing support.

The involved ministries include the ministries of Transport, Planning and Investment, Finance, Public Security, the State Bank of Vietnam, and the Committee for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises. With a sense of urgency, these entities are directed to actively examine and support Bamboo Airways, promptly addressing the company's proposals. Furthermore, a report on the outcomes of these actions is to be submitted to the Prime Minister by December 31, 2023, in accordance with prior directives.

In the event of exceeding authority, a report is submitted to the Prime Minister.

Deputy PM also assigned the Vietnam National Petroleum Group, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, and several commercial banks – Maritime Bank, Sacombank, Oriental Commercial Bank, Vietnam-Russia Joint Venture Bank, and National Citizen Bank – to, within their authority, consider providing support, sharing responsibilities, and collaborating closely to collectively overcome challenges.

Regarding the approval of the proposal to lease land at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport for Bamboo Airways to invest in supporting civil aviation functions, Khái instructed the Ministry of Transport to urgently review and handle the matter in accordance with legal regulations.

As for determining the charter capital, the Ministry of Public Security is assigned to, within its authority, examine and handle the issue in accordance with legal regulations. — VNS