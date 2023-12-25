Submit Release
News Search

There were 149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,655 in the last 365 days.

To His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait

AZERBAIJAN, December 25 - 25 December 2023, 10:30

Your Highness,

I heartily congratulate you on your ascension to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

I believe that we will continue our efforts towards strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Kuwait.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 December 2023

You just read:

To His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more