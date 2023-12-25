Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault X2, Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4008209
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Bruce Cleaver
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
ACCUSED: Melissa Knox
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/24/23, at approximately 1857 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation, Troopers determined Melissa Knox (56) of Rutland Town, committed the offenses of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2, and Domestic Assault. Knox was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Knox was released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/26/23.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bruce Cleaver
Vermont State Police
124 State Place
Rutland, VT 05701
Barracks: 802-773-9101