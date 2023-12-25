Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault X2, Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4008209

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Bruce Cleaver

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

ACCUSED: Melissa Knox

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/24/23, at approximately 1857 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation, Troopers determined Melissa Knox (56) of Rutland Town, committed the offenses of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2, and Domestic Assault. Knox was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Knox was released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/26/23.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Bruce Cleaver

Vermont State Police

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Barracks: 802-773-9101