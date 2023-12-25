Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,659 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault X2, Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 23B4008209

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Bruce Cleaver                            

 

STATION: VSP Rutland              

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

ACCUSED: Melissa Knox                                            

 

AGE: 56

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

 

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/24/23, at approximately 1857 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation, Troopers determined Melissa Knox (56) of Rutland Town, committed the offenses of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2, and Domestic Assault. Knox was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Knox was released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/26/23.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/26/23, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Bruce Cleaver

Vermont State Police

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Barracks: 802-773-9101

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault X2, Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more