From Giuseppe M. Caniglia, President of Napoli-Baku Association

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2023, 12:15

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your birthday, I wish you to extend our warmest greetings.

We are grateful for your service to your country and your commitment to its citizens, and we will always support you.

We wish you a year filled with success and happiness, both personally and professionally.

Sincerely,

Giuseppe M. Caniglia

From President of Napoli-Baku Association

