From Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, former President of the Republic of Croatia
AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2023, 12:24
His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Dear Mr. President,
I wish you a happy birthday, health and all the personal best, as well as a lot of success in leading the great country of Azerbaijan and the whole region to lasting peace, security and prosperity.
With deep respect and friendship,
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic,
Former President of the Republic of Croatia