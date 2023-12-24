Ilham Aliyev inspected ongoing works on internal roads of Aghdam city

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has examined the ongoing works on the internal roads of the city of Aghdam.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the progress of the construction progress.

As outlined in the General Plan of the city of Aghdam approved by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the total length of internal roads in the city is 189.7 kilometers. The foundation stone for the internal road and communication network of the city was laid on October 4, 2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The city`s highway spans 17.5 kilometers, with a width of 55-60 meters and comprising 6-8 traffic lanes. Under the auspices of the First State Program on the Great Return, the construction of Aghdam`s internal roads is slated for completion by 2026.