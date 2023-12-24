Submit Release
News Search

There were 117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,649 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev inspected ongoing works on internal roads of Aghdam city

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2023, 16:26

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has examined the ongoing works on the internal roads of the city of Aghdam.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the progress of the construction progress.

As outlined in the General Plan of the city of Aghdam approved by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the total length of internal roads in the city is 189.7 kilometers. The foundation stone for the internal road and communication network of the city was laid on October 4, 2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The city`s highway spans 17.5 kilometers, with a width of 55-60 meters and comprising 6-8 traffic lanes. Under the auspices of the First State Program on the Great Return, the construction of Aghdam`s internal roads is slated for completion by 2026.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev inspected ongoing works on internal roads of Aghdam city

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more