Ilham Aliyev has laid the foundation stone for the village of Salahli Kangarli in the Aghdam district

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2023, 16:38

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid the foundation stone for the village of Salahli Kangarli in the Aghdam district.

The head of state received detailed information about the village construction project, which has been designed in a modern style while preserving historical traditions.

The village spans an approximate area of 178 hectares, with plans to construct a total of 418 private houses, facilitating the relocation of 1,376 people. The initial phase will witness the construction of 150 private houses in an area of 99 hectares, providing housing for 850 people.

The village of Salahli Kangarli will feature essential amenities, including a 480-seat school, 80-seat kindergarten, and other vital social facilities.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Salahli Kangarli.

